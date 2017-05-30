Cruel Kansas City, Kansas Crooks Steal Classic Car From Mourning Family
No honor among local thieves as this bit of local thievery reminds us that local property crime is on the rise as well. Take a look: A grieving Kansas City, Kansas family says several vehicles have been stolen out of their garage, one of which belonged to a family member who died a day before they were stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC