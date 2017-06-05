Corruption Express: Kansas City Toy T...

Corruption Express: Kansas City Toy Train Streetcar Rigged Vote Part Deux On Track

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Tony's Kansas City

The latest part of our local voter suppression scheme that asks only a small percentage of voters who rejected pretty much the same proposal back in 2014. Checkit: About 6,000 Kansas Citians will receive ballots to vote on the streetcar's proposed southern extension, said Tom Gerend, executive director of the Kansas City Streetcar Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
skype sex (Jul '16) May 26 Tramps 15
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Wyandotte County was issued at June 08 at 2:55PM CDT

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,217 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC