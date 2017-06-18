Classic Bean owner hopes to see an ev...

Classic Bean owner hopes to see an evening crowd downtown

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Juli Earl has owned the Classic Bean at its current location, 722 S. Kansas, since 1999. She is one of the longest-running restaurants downtown, having originally opened in 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) 19 hr Seek help fast 21
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May 30 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May 25 Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May '17 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr '17 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC