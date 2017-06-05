Cheating on the Power Tour? We did it in a 2017 Corvette.
Yes, those are Iowa bugs splattered all over the grille of a 2017 Corvette Grand Sport Convertible. It's Sunday and we just finished driving the car on the first leg of the 2017 HOT ROD Power Tour from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, to the Iowa Speedway in Newton Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC