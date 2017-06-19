Chamber of Commerce pushes single-terminal concept for KCI
While the city is still planning on a November vote to gauge public approval for improvements at Kansas City International Airport, the Chamber of Commerce is asserting its influence. The organization is making educational presentations at its headquarters and elsewhere, said Joe Reardon, president of the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|21 hr
|Seek help fast
|21
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC