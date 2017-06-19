Brownback signs bills on park ride regulation, child welfare task force

Gov. Sam Brownback announced Friday the signing of bills delaying implementation of state regulations of amusement park rides and authorizing establishment of a task force to investigate the state's child welfare system. Reform of Kansas law regarding the inspection, permitting, registration, record keeping and penalties for operation of carnival or park rides followed the death in 2016 of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on a Schlitterbahn water slide in Kansas City, Kan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.