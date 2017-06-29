Allstate names Kansas City, Kan., drivers as safest and urges caution on 4th of July
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, preventable human factors, like drunken, distracted and drowsy driving, speeding and failure to use safety features, contribute to 94 percent of car crashes. NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta...
|1 hr
|horriblemistake
|1
|avoid Kirk Berggren
|Wed
|CRASHPAD OWNER
|1
|new to kc looking for clear
|Jun 24
|Druggie
|2
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Jun 21
|Seek help fast
|23
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May '17
|Anonymous snob
|553
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC