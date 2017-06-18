$8.5 million Landmark Plaza project updates downtown high rise
Kimberly Gray, property manager, and Jason Lundgren, vice president of Young Management, which owns the Landmark Plaza, have been excited to see the building get a complete renovation. The new owners of the Landmark Plaza Apartments have poured $8.5 million into renovating the decades-old property, which has been part of the Topeka downtown landscape for decades.
