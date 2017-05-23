Wichita woman who drowned in Missouri River stopped by police but let go beforehand
Dashcam video shows that a University of Missouri-Kansas City student seemed confused when she was stopped for wrong-way driving but was let go without a road sobriety test before her car went into the Missouri River. North Kansas City police released the video Tuesday after completing an investigation into the Jan. 15 traffic stop of 20-year-old Toni Anderson.
