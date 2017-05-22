Verruckt waterslide to stay standing while investigation continues
A stark reminder of a little boy's death is still standing at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. There have been calls from the public to tear it down as soon as possible, but on Monday, the Kansas Attorney General's office said their investigation is not complete yet.
