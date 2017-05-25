Tour six high-end kitchens a " and pa...

Tour six high-end kitchens a " and party at one

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Even if you're sure you'll never have a high-end kitchen in a million-dollar home, that doesn't mean you can't gawk at one. The Junior League of Wichita is about to put on its fifth annual Kitchen Tours event, and this year, it will be extra fancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) 3 hr Lili16 5
skype sex (Jul '16) Wed Amanda 11
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC