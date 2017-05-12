Tortured boy told social workers he was being abused 2 years before parents killed him
The documents show the 7-year-old, who was killed by his dad and stepmom in 2015 , told a social worker two years before his death he was being abused. Adrian's killers, Michael and Heather Jones, also told the state they didn't want their son, KSHB reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Sammysissy999
|6
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC