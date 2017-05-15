Tortured boy told social worker of abuse 2 years before parents killed him: docs

More than 500 pages of documents are shedding fresh light on the life of young Adrian Jones, the Kansas boy found dead in a hog pen in November, 2015. The documents, from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division, show the 7-year-old told a social worker he was being abused - two years before he was killed by his dad and stepmother, according to KHSB .

