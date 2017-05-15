Tortured boy told social worker of abuse 2 years before parents killed him: docs
More than 500 pages of documents are shedding fresh light on the life of young Adrian Jones, the Kansas boy found dead in a hog pen in November, 2015. The documents, from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division, show the 7-year-old told a social worker he was being abused - two years before he was killed by his dad and stepmother, according to KHSB .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|6
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC