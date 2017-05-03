Students add talents to commencement ceremonies

Students will serve as speakers, vocalists or musicians at Kansas State University's commencement ceremonies, which will be Saturday, May 6, at Kansas State University Polytechnic in Salina and Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, on the Manhattan campus. A* Karly Frederick, bachelor's candidate in agribusiness, Al den, will be present the student reflections remarks at commencement for the College of Agriculture on May 13 in Bramlage Coliseum.

