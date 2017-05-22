Stepmother of slain boy: - pain compl...

Stepmother of slain boy: - pain compliance does not work'

The stepmother of a Kansas boy whose father killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs talked on a private Facebook group about restraining the child with handcuffs, ace bandages and splints, according to a search warrant released Monday. The warrant shows that Heather Jones, who is serving a life sentence in Adrian Jones' killing, also made a reference to having "no problems" with having the boy "look at flowers" in the months before he was killed in September or October of 2015.

