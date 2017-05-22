Stepmother of slain boy: - pain compliance does not work'
The stepmother of a Kansas boy whose father killed him and fed his remains to the family's pigs talked on a private Facebook group about restraining the child with handcuffs, ace bandages and splints, according to a search warrant released Monday. The warrant shows that Heather Jones, who is serving a life sentence in Adrian Jones' killing, also made a reference to having "no problems" with having the boy "look at flowers" in the months before he was killed in September or October of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Mark
|8
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr '17
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC