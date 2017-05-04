Slain Kansas boy's 'nana' wants tough...

Slain Kansas boy's 'nana' wants tougher home school rules

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

When Adrian Jones was murdered, the 7-year-old boy was supposed to be getting schooled at his Kansas home by the mother and stepfather who have since admitted to killing him. Authorities aren't sure how long he had been dead when his remains were finally found, and they believe he was subjected to months of horrific abuse that went unnoticed by the outside world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC