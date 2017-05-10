Sky Real Estate Aims to Convert Warehouse to Self-Storage in Kansas City, KS
Developer Wes Grammer of Sky Real Estate LLC could face opposition in his quest to convert an empty warehouse in the River Market neighborhood of Kansas City, Kan., to self-storage. Grammer has a contract to purchase the three-story building, which was recently listed for $1.5 million by Belger Realty Co.
