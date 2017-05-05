Senate panel adopts concealed-carry exemptions for medical facilities

A Senate committee triggered backlash from right-to-bear arms champions Friday with a bill exempting state government hospitals, the University of Kansas Health System and other publicly owned health facilities from state law allowing people to carry concealed guns into those venues. The Kansas affiliate of the National Rifle Association and some lawmakers fiercely oppose alteration of a 2013 statute exempting public universities and governmental medical facilities from the concealed-carry mandate.

