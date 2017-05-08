Sekisui XenoTech Awarded Cryopreservation Patent, Achieves Numerous Hepatocyte Enhancements

Sekisui XenoTech was issued US Patent No. 9,642,355 for the CRYOPRESERVATION OF CELLS AND SUBCELLULAR FRACTIONS and enhanced its catalog of hepatocyte offerings Their unique nature allows them to be quickly and easily custom-prepared according to researchers' needs, at no additional cost, which is why we are looking into preparing more of our test systems..." KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Sekisui XenoTech was issued U.S. Patent No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.