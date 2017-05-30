Ruling: Public interest key in weighing open record cases
A Kansas judge was wrong to dismiss a woman's lawsuit seeking police body-camera video of her son's shooting, ruling the judge could not deny the open records request simply because it was part of a criminal investigation, an appeals court ruled Friday. The Kansas Court of Appeals sent Trina Green's case back to the Wyandotte County court for further hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16)
|May 30
|Bobbie Huckaby
|3
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 26
|Tramps
|15
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|May 25
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr '17
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC