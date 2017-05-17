Ruling: Government destroyed 'critical evidence'
A federal judge expanded an investigation Wednesday into prison recordings of attorney-client conversations to focus on the government's conduct in the wake of the destruction of "critical evidence" on a computer - despite an earlier court order to preserve all hard drives at the U.S. attorney's office in Kansas City, Kansas. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson ordered a special master to investigate the conduct of federal prosecutors and staff, citing the government's lack of transparency about its possession, knowledge and use of recordings.
