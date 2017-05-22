RideKC Announces Expanded Bus On Shoulder Closer to Reality in KCK
Bus On Shoulder will expand in Kansas, adding a 3.6-mile section of I-35 from Lamar Avenue through Wyandotte County to the Missouri state line. On Wednesday, May 17, Governor Sam Brownback signed House Bill 2096 into law, bringing bus on shoulder in Kansas City, Kansas, closer.
