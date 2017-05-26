Photo Flash: First Look at the Realistic Joneses at Kansas City Actors Theatre

Kansas City Actors Theatre will conclude its Season Twelve with the regional premiere of Will Eno 's The Realistic Joneses, performing now through June 11 at the H&R Block City Stage in Union Station. The production will be directed by John Rensenhouse and will star Brian Paulette , Carla Noack, Phil Fiorini, and Ashley Pankow .

