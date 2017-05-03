Perdue Says Trump May Overlook Immigrant Farm Workers
PERDUE SAYS TRUMP MAY OVERLOOK IMMIGRANT FARM WORKERS May 4, 2017 Southeast FarmPress reports: Producers have been concerned that the President's tough stand on undocumented immigrants might cause instability in their farming operations and could further cause an increase in food costs in the months ahead. Perdue said the President is open to helping agricultural producers protect their immigrant work force.
