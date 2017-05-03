Minnesota Court Delays Syngenta Lawsuit Hearing
MINNESOTA COURT DELAYS SYNGENTA LAWSUIT HEARING May 3, 2017 AP reports: The first of tens of thousands of lawsuits against Swiss agribusiness giant Syngenta for introducing a genetically engineered corn variety before China approved it for imports has been pushed back to July. The test case had been due in Minnesota state court starting last week.
