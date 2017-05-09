Man gets life in prison for killing son, feeding him to pigs
A former Kansas bail bondsman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing his 7-year-old son, who authorities say endured abuse and starvation before his remains were fed to pigs on the family's rental property. Under the sentence, Michael Jones, 46, won't be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.
