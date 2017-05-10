Man admits to duping women into sex for porn 'rehearsals'
This 2012 photo provided by the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office in Kansas City, Kan., shows Mario Antoine, of Raymore, Mo., from a previous arrest. Antoine on Friday, May 12, 2017, pleaded guilty in Kansas City, Mo., to duping dozens of women into having sex with him on camera by telling them they were rehearsing for roles in pornographic movies.
