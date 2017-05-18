Local therapy dog that comforted coun...

Local therapy dog that comforted countless patients died Wednesday following surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Capital-Journal

She did not know a stranger and could sense when someone was going through rough times and would console them with her presence," Hoffman said. Kiki came to Hoffman by way of Kansas City Doberman Rescue in October 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Sat Ash 7
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr '17 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,024 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC