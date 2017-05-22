Lee's Summit Resident Receives Kindes...

Lee's Summit Resident Receives Kindest Kansas Citian Award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Lee's Summit Tribune

Recently Karl Jensen, 61, of Lee's Summit was awarded a 2017 Kindest Kansas Citian award. With an impressive beard, pierced ears, black clothes and skull patches-Jensen, or 'Krazy Karl', may not be the most obvious choice at first glance, but he is one of the most deserving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Sat Ash 7
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr '17 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC