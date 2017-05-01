KCK archdiocese severing ties with Girl Scouts

The archdiocese covering the Kansas City, Kansas, region and much of the eastern part of the state is severing ties with Girl Scouts and urging an end to cookie sales, citing philosophical difference with the organization. The Kansas City Star reports the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Monday that Girl Scouts is "no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel."

