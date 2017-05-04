KC Streetcar celebrates 1 year in operation
A party will be held at Union Station on Saturday as Kansas City's streetcar system celebrates it's first birthday. "Conservatively we had an estimate of about 2,700 average daily ridership, which would have led us to a little over a million rides in the first year.
