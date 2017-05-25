Kansas woman seeking body-cam video o...

Kansas woman seeking body-cam video of police shooting wins her appeal

Topeka - A Kansas Court of Appeals panel ruled Friday that a lower court was wrong to dismiss a Kansas City, Kan., woman's open records request simply because the records were part of a criminal investigation, and it sent the case back to Wyandotte County for further hearings. Trina Green filed the request in Wyandotte County under the Kansas Open Records Act.

