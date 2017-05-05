Kansas Statehouse ceremony memorializes officers killed in line of duty
Kansas lawmakers, state officials, family, friends and law enforcement gathered Friday at the Statehouse to remember officers killed in the line of duty. In 2016, three Kansas law enforcement officers were killed while carrying out their jobs.
