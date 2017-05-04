Kansas lawmaker introduces Adrian's Act

Kansas lawmaker introduces Adrian's Act

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Action News

Flood Warning issued May 4 at 8:58PM CDT expiring May 5 at 8:37PM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson Flood Warning issued May 4 at 9:58AM CDT expiring May 5 at 7:06PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued May 4 at 9:22AM CDT expiring May 5 at 10:12AM CDT in effect for: Johnson, Pettis Flood Warning issued May 3 at 8:12PM CDT expiring May 5 at 9:20PM CDT in effect for: Bates, Cass, Henry Flood Warning issued April 30 at 6:02AM CDT expiring May 5 at 1:22PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton It's in response to a 41 Action News investigation that shed light on who's required to report child abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) 11 hr Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC