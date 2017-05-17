Kansas boy's slaying prompts call for new home school rules
Judy Conway, of Emporia, Kansas, the grandmother of 7-year-old abuse and murder victim Adrian Jones, of Kansas City, Kan., speaks to reporter after a Kansas House committee hearing, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Conway advocates tougher home school regulations because her grandson was supposed to be home schooled by his father and stepmother, who have been sentenced to prison for his death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|6
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC