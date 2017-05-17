Kansas boy's slaying prompts call for new home school rules

Judy Conway, of Emporia, Kansas, the grandmother of 7-year-old abuse and murder victim Adrian Jones, of Kansas City, Kan., speaks to reporter after a Kansas House committee hearing, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Conway advocates tougher home school regulations because her grandson was supposed to be home schooled by his father and stepmother, who have been sentenced to prison for his death.

