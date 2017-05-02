Kansas archdiocese cuts ties with Girl Scouts, ends cookie sales
The archdiocese covering the Kansas City, Kan., region and much of the eastern part of the state has announced it is severing ties with the Girl Scouts and urging an end to cookie sales, citing philosophical concerns with the organization. The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced in a statement that Girl Scouts is "no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel," The Kansas City Star reported.
