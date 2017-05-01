JCCC preparing for changes to Kansas gun law

Flash Flood Watch issued May 2 at 2:22PM CDT expiring May 4 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, Wright Flood Warning issued May 2 at 10:24AM CDT expiring May 3 at 1:24AM CDT in effect for: Bates, Vernon Flood Warning issued May 2 at 10:10AM CDT expiring May 5 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline Flood Warning issued May 2 at 10:02AM CDT expiring May 5 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Bates, Cass, Henry Flood Warning issued May 2 at 10:02AM CDT expiring May 3 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson Flood Warning issued May 2 at 10:02AM CDT expiring May 3 at 10:00AM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline Flood ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.