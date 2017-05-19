Houston Texans hire former Chiefs exec Jimmy Raye III
The Houston Texans have made the latest addition to their front office personnel and it's a familiar face for Kansas City fans, who might recognize the name Jimmy Raye III from his days with the Chiefs. The Raye family should be familiar to Chiefs fans, although it might be easy to get some names confused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arrowhead Addict.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|6
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC