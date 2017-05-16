House bill expands Kansas mandate on reporting alleged child abuse
The murder of a 7-year-old boy fed to pigs after his death in Kansas City, Kan., underscored testimony Tuesday on a House bill mandating adults residing with children to report suspected physical, mental or emotional abuse to authorities. Existing law in Kansas requires teachers, social workers, firefighters, police, psychologists, therapists and other professionals - no laypersons - to forward information of alleged neglect or exploitation to law enforcement or state officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|May 12
|Sammysissy999
|6
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC