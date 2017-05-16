House bill expands Kansas mandate on reporting alleged child abuse

The murder of a 7-year-old boy fed to pigs after his death in Kansas City, Kan., underscored testimony Tuesday on a House bill mandating adults residing with children to report suspected physical, mental or emotional abuse to authorities. Existing law in Kansas requires teachers, social workers, firefighters, police, psychologists, therapists and other professionals - no laypersons - to forward information of alleged neglect or exploitation to law enforcement or state officials.

