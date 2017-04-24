Garage-Built 1969 Chevrolet Camaro St...

Garage-Built 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Street Machine

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Super Chevy Magazine

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most iconic and drooled-after muscle cars-and has been for years-so when given the chance to purchase two first-gen Camaros for $3,000, wouldn't you take it? As fate decided, the person fortunate enough to find this deal was Jimmy Stark of Blue Springs, Missouri. Jimmy was in the middle of a couple of other projects he was building, a 1970 Nova and 1967 Chevelle for his son and daughter, when he noticed the pair of Camaros sitting out back of his painter's shop in Kansas City, Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Sat Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
News What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11) Feb '17 D_Master 8
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,757 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC