Garage-Built 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Street Machine
The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is one of the most iconic and drooled-after muscle cars-and has been for years-so when given the chance to purchase two first-gen Camaros for $3,000, wouldn't you take it? As fate decided, the person fortunate enough to find this deal was Jimmy Stark of Blue Springs, Missouri. Jimmy was in the middle of a couple of other projects he was building, a 1970 Nova and 1967 Chevelle for his son and daughter, when he noticed the pair of Camaros sitting out back of his painter's shop in Kansas City, Kansas.
