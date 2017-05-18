Former federal prosecutor: Mueller wi...

Former federal prosecutor: Mueller will have independence to fully investigate Trump, Russians

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

Law enforcement insiders believe most FBI agents are pleased to hear the Justice Department has appointed former director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the investigation into allegations of ties involving Russian agents and meddling with the 2016 presidential election. In Kansas City, former assistant U.S. Attorney Pat McInerney told KMBZ Mueller, a Washington veteran with an unblemished record for integrity, will be able to act as an unbiased analyst of the facts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) May 12 Sammysissy999 6
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr '17 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,005 • Total comments across all topics: 281,146,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC