Former federal prosecutor: Mueller will have independence to fully investigate Trump, Russians

Law enforcement insiders believe most FBI agents are pleased to hear the Justice Department has appointed former director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the investigation into allegations of ties involving Russian agents and meddling with the 2016 presidential election. In Kansas City, former assistant U.S. Attorney Pat McInerney told KMBZ Mueller, a Washington veteran with an unblemished record for integrity, will be able to act as an unbiased analyst of the facts.

