Following the monarchs: Cyclist shares why she embarked on 10,000-mile journey
Sara Dykman of Kansas City set off on year-long, 10,000 mile bike trip to follow the migration of monarch butterflies Na'Tianna Stocker and Patricia Bazile, seniors at Southeast High, talk about their graduation stoles that Southeast was not allowing them to wear at graduation. The school is now allowing the seniors to wear the stoles over their gowns on graduation day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC