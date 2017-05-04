Family of boy killed on Kansas waterslide to receive $20M
In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders are propelled by jets of water as they go over a hump while riding a waterslide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts in Kansas City, Kan. The Verruckt waterslide, on which a state lawmaker's 10-year-old son was killed Aug 7, 2016, will be demolished once the unfolding investigation of the tragedy is finished, the water park's operators said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr 19
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|1
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Charlie122907
|5
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr 15
|Your bf sons friend
|16
|What's the catch with H&R Block's free tax serv... (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|D_Master
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC