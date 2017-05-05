Family Of Boy Decapitated On Water Sl...

Family Of Boy Decapitated On Water Slide Wins Nearly $20 Million

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The family of Caleb Schwab, the 10-year-old boy who was decapitated while riding a waterslide at a Kansas amusement park, will be awarded just under $20 million, according to a Thursday report from The Kansas City Star. Caleb was enjoying the VerrA1 4ckt water slide at Schlitterbahn, a popular water park in Kansas City, with two woman in August when his raft reportedly went airborne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) 16 hr Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr 19 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr 18 Charlie122907 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Apr 18 Charlie122907 5
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr 15 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,806,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC