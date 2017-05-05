Family Of Boy Decapitated On Water Slide Wins Nearly $20 Million

The family of Caleb Schwab, the 10-year-old boy who was decapitated while riding a waterslide at a Kansas amusement park, will be awarded just under $20 million, according to a Thursday report from The Kansas City Star. Caleb was enjoying the VerrA1 4ckt water slide at Schlitterbahn, a popular water park in Kansas City, with two woman in August when his raft reportedly went airborne.

