Dean & DeLuca's Reels in Former Ralph...

Dean & DeLuca's Reels in Former Ralph Lauren President Laura Lendrum

In her most recent post as president at Ralph Lauren Corp., she was responsible for the group's luxury, Polo, RRL, Denim & Supply and children's stores. With more than 20 years of experience in the luxury, retail , wholesale and e-commerce sector, she has also worked for Gucci America and Yves Saint Laurent .

