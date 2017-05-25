Cover Story: The Big Gig

Cover Story: The Big Gig

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KMBZ-AM Westwood

The Kansas City's Morning News Cover Story for Thursday is "The Big Gig," about seeking and landing a job. Resumes can easily be lost in the pile if they don't have something that grabs an employer's attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Thu Onlyforme01 13
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) Thu Lili16 5
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr '17 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,300,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC