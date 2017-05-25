Cover Story: The Big Gig
The Kansas City's Morning News Cover Story for Thursday is "The Big Gig," about seeking and landing a job. Resumes can easily be lost in the pile if they don't have something that grabs an employer's attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Onlyforme01
|13
|World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Lili16
|5
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr '17
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr '17
|Charlie122907
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC