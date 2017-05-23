City to hear update on zoning consolidation
The Manhattan City Commission, Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board and Ordinance Advisory Committee will have a joint meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Officials from Kendig Keast Collaborative, the project's consultant from Sugar Land, Texas, held workshops in March and are back this week for another set of workshops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|9 hr
|Amanda
|11
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr '17
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC