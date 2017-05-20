Charles Robert Brown 1...

Charles Robert Brown 1...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Great Bend Tribune

Charles Robert Brown, 82, died May 20, 2017, at Comanche County Medical Center in Coldwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Bend Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype sex (Jul '16) Mon Mark 8
moving to kansas city (Feb '06) May 5 Anonymous snob 553
News Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope... Apr 29 Choicerocks 34
News YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T... Apr 25 Scott 1
News KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red... Apr '17 Janice Witt 2
29 male looking for a female Apr '17 Charlie122907 1
Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10) Apr '17 Your bf sons friend 16
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC