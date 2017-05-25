Arrest made in armed robbery of Long John Silver's/A&W restaurant in Lawrence

Lawrence Police on Thursday said Marcus Young is in custody in Kansas City, Kan., on a warrant issued for his arrest in relation to the robbery that occurred around 8:30 p.m. May 15 at the Long John Silver's - A&W at 1501 W. 23rd. Lawrence Police on Thursday said the suspect in a robbery that occurred around 8:30 p.m. May 15 at the Long John Silver's - A&W at 1501 W. 23rd is in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.