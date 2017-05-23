ACLU wants Kobach documents to be made public
The American Civil Liberties Union has asked a federal court to enable documents from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's November meeting with President Trump to be made public. Kobach earlier this month handed over the documents, which outline a proposed strategic plan for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, under a federal judge's order .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype sex (Jul '16)
|14 hr
|Amanda
|11
|moving to kansas city (Feb '06)
|May 5
|Anonymous snob
|553
|Marking Roe anniversary, abortion foes pin hope...
|Apr 29
|Choicerocks
|34
|YRC Freight Tries Pay Raises for Hard-to-Fill T...
|Apr 25
|Scott
|1
|KCK residents get preview of Indian Springs red...
|Apr '17
|Janice Witt
|2
|29 male looking for a female
|Apr '17
|Charlie122907
|1
|Teen curfew law in Overland Park? (Feb '10)
|Apr '17
|Your bf sons friend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC